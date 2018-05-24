Ride for America to raise money for veterans

Vets in Loganville are getting ready for their annual memorial day motorcycle ride. The ride is expected to raise more than $20 thousand for organizations that help veterans and their families.

It's called ride for America and it begins in Loganville and ends in Madison, Georgia. Vietnam War vet Stan Mauldin founded the ride 20 years ago with a close friend, hoping to make a small difference in the lives of families who lost loved ones in the military.

"Forty-seven riders the first year, last year over a thousand people," said Stan Mauldin, founder of Ride for America.

Mauldin and his team say the only other larger Memorial Day ride in the country is in Washington D.C.

"It's a big deal for us here," said Thom Williams, Director of American Legion Riders Loganville.

For many of the people involved, that raw emotion continues weeks after the race when they give the money raised to organizations that help veterans and their families.

"If you think i'm very proud now you should be with me when we disburse these funds," said Mauldin.

The ride begins at 9:30 am on Monday. For more info on the ride click here.

