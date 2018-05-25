Millions to hit the roads for the holiday weekend

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is stepping up to help out the family of a woman fatally shot in the parking lot of a Clayton County school on May 18.More >
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is stepping up to help out the family of a woman fatally shot in the parking lot of a Clayton County school on May 18.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >
A motorcycle officer with the Atlanta Police Department was accidentally shot at his precinct late Wednesday.More >
A motorcycle officer with the Atlanta Police Department was accidentally shot at his precinct late Wednesday.More >
A felony warrant has been obtained for 27-year-old James Barron for surreptitious recording of intimate parts.More >
A felony warrant has been obtained for 27-year-old James Barron for surreptitious recording of intimate parts.More >