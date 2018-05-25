Millions to hit the roads for the holiday weekend

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is upon us and tens of millions are expected to take to the roads and airways.

According to AAA, as many as 42 million people will travel for the holiday, up nearly five percent from last year. The organization's travel forecast for 2018 finds that nearly 37 million people will travel by vehicle with an additional 3 million traveling by air.

According to GDOT, construction-related lane closures are suspended across the state from Friday until Tuesday in order to help ease congestion.

As drivers head out, they'll find the highest prices at the pump since the Memorial Day holiday of 2014. Gas prices across the nation are averaging about $2.72 a gallon, an increase of 33 cents from 2017.

Hitting the airways, as gas prices jump, AAA says airfares are lower. The organization says prices for the average airline ticket are down seven percent from last year, with the average price for a round-trip ticket at $168. The average cost for a rental vehicle is also down.

