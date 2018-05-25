Counterfeiting operation shut down in Smyrna

Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >
An autopsy has unveiled injuries sustained by Rockdale County Jail inmate Shali Tilson who was found dead in his cell March 12.More >
Authorities say Joshua Libby crashed into his neighbor's chicken house before fleeing to him home Tuesday afternoon.More >
Authorities allege Michael Slaughter was sexually involved with a female student while not on school property.More >
Jason Lamont Townes was found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.More >
Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >
Six Flags over Georgia's much-anticipated new roller coaster opens to the public on Saturday after nine months of construction.More >
An Austell woman was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a tractor trailer in Cobb County.More >
Jason Lamont Townes was found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.More >
In Cobb County several people have reported their dogs being bit.More >
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is stepping up to help out the family of a woman fatally shot in the parking lot of a Clayton County school on May 18.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >
A motorcycle officer with the Atlanta Police Department was accidentally shot at his precinct late Wednesday.More >
A felony warrant has been obtained for 27-year-old James Barron for surreptitious recording of intimate parts.More >
