Counterfeiting operation shut down in Smyrna

The man accused of operating a counterfeit operation from a Smyrna home has been arrested by Cobb County Police.

Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside a residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.

An ongoing investigation led to a search warrant for the Gordon Circle address Eromosele occupied. Four large boxes of items associated with the counterfeit operation were collected as evidence and removed from the home.

Eromosele was charged with possession of tools of a crime; however, additional charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.