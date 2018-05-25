Photo of Hiram HS student posing with gun leads to his arrest

A Hiram High School senior was removed form graduation practice Friday morning after photos of him posing with a gun were obtained by school resource officers.

Brian Perry Belin, Jr., scheduled to graduate Saturday morning, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

School officials say school resource officers observed a photo that had been posted of Belin Jr.'s Instagram page where he had what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol in his waistband. An investigation was launched and the student was questioned.

Belin Jr. told administrators the gun was inside his vehicle which was parked on campus. When they searched his vehicle, they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol that matched the one pictured in his social media post.

School officials released the following statement to CBS46:

It should be noted that we do not believe that this suspect had any intention of conducting a school shooting at Hiram High School. However, it is uncertain what Belin, Jr. was doing with the pistol on school grounds. It also does not appear that the photograph was taken on school grounds either. This portion of the investigation is ongoing. Belin, Jr. is currently being held without bond in the Paulding County Jail.

If you have any information about this incident or any other incident where school safety is in question, contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010 or the Paulding County School District at 770-443-8000.

