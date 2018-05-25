Memorial Day observances in Metro Atlanta

Memorial Day is more than just a day to barbecue and go to the beach.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday to remember those who died serving in the country's armed forces. In remembrance of those that made the ultimate sacrifice, several areas in metro Atlanta will observe the holiday with commemorations and services.

The Georgia Aquarium

The Georgia Aquarium will hold a special program in the main atrium to honor fallen soldiers at 12 p.m. on Monday. The aquarium is also offering free general admission for active and former military members and 30 percent off for their family members, courtesy of The Home Depot Foundation. For more information, please visit HERE.

City of Symrna

The City of Symrna will hold its Memorial Day Celebration in Downtown Symrna from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The service will be held at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial located at 2800 King Street SE. For more information and to view a sequence of events, please visit HERE.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will honor fallen military personnel on Monday at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville. Navy Capt. Baron V. Reinhold will be the event's keynote speaker. For more information, please visit HERE.

Roswell

Roswell Remembers has been dubbed the largest Memorial Day Celebration in Georgia, and it continues its legacy on Monday. Displays open at 10 a.m., with the program starting at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Roswell City Hall. The ceremony is held rain or shine, so please bring your umbrellas if rain is in the forecast. For more information on the event, please click HERE.

Marietta

The National Memorial Day Association of Georgia is holding a Memorial Day observance at the Marietta National Cemetery. The event begins at 12 p.m., and will feature keynote speakers from several members of the military. For more information, please visit HERE.

Conyers

The Walk of Heros Veterans War Memorial in Conyers, Georgia will hold a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at the stage of the memorial. For more information, please click HERE.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.