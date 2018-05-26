Police: Search continues for NY gunman, may have fled to Atlanta

James Oliver is 39-years-old, approximately 5'11", weighs 170lbs and has brown eyes. (Source: NYPD)

The NYPD and Atlanta Police are joining forces in looking for an alleged gunman who may have fled New York to Atlanta.

Officers say 39-year-old James Oliver is wanted for the December 2, 2017 murder of Darnell Pettway.

Officers say the two men were engaged in an altercation when Oliver shot the victim multiple times in the torso.

If you have information regarding this incident or whereabouts of Oliver, call 911.

