Juvenile arrested for throwing rocks, pointing a gun at people on the Beltline

Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Officers say 39-year-old James Oliver is wanted for the December 2, 2017 murder of Darnell Pettway.More >
Officers say 39-year-old James Oliver is wanted for the December 2, 2017 murder of Darnell Pettway.More >
Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >
Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >
An autopsy has unveiled injuries sustained by Rockdale County Jail inmate Shali Tilson who was found dead in his cell March 12.More >
An autopsy has unveiled injuries sustained by Rockdale County Jail inmate Shali Tilson who was found dead in his cell March 12.More >
Authorities say Joshua Libby crashed into his neighbor's chicken house before fleeing to him home Tuesday afternoon.More >
Authorities say Joshua Libby crashed into his neighbor's chicken house before fleeing to him home Tuesday afternoon.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
It's no surprise the wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Tex McIver but Dani Jo Carter's attorney tells CBS46 Carter is shocked that she was dragged into the legal battle.More >
It's no surprise the wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Tex McIver but Dani Jo Carter's attorney tells CBS46 Carter is shocked that she was dragged into the legal battle.More >
Investigators tell CBS46 the incident occurred Thursday, around 11:45 a.m. in reference to dispute over the custody of a child.More >
Investigators tell CBS46 the incident occurred Thursday, around 11:45 a.m. in reference to dispute over the custody of a child.More >
Police tell CBS46 the singer, best known for songs such as "At the Club" and "B.E.D.," was stopped by an officer after laser speed detection determined he was driving 116 mph on I-85 NB around 3 a.m.More >
Police tell CBS46 the singer, best known for songs such as "At the Club" and "B.E.D.," was stopped by an officer after laser speed detection determined he was driving 116 mph on I-85 NB around 3 a.m.More >
TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport got quite a surprise when someone attempted to board a flight with a replica of the glove worn by Freddy Krueger, the main character in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" movies series.More >
TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport got quite a surprise when someone attempted to board a flight with a replica of the glove worn by Freddy Krueger, the main character in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" movies series.More >
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is stepping up to help out the family of a woman fatally shot in the parking lot of a Clayton County school on May 18.More >
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is stepping up to help out the family of a woman fatally shot in the parking lot of a Clayton County school on May 18.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Brian Perry Belin, Jr., scheduled to graduate Saturday morning, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.More >
Brian Perry Belin, Jr., scheduled to graduate Saturday morning, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >
Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >