Missing: Clayton County man and woman both suffer with schizophrenia

Lewis Thomson and Yvonne West were both last seen Friday May 25. (Source: Clayton County Police Department)

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Clayton County man and woman who both been diagnosed with mental illnesses.

Neither of the missing people have been seen since Friday.

Lewis Thomson was last seen leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Shelly Court in Hampton at 1 p.m.

He has been diagnosed with Bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia.

He is a white male, 5'11", weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The 35-year-old was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints ball cap, black jean shorts, white and gray t-shirt and white shoes.

A second missing person, 49-year-old Yvonne West has also been diagnosed with Bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia and diabetes.

She has not been seen since leaving her residence in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale toward East Point at noon.

West is a black female, 5'5", weighs 175 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing rain boots a large silver hoop earrings. No further clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomson or West is advised to notify police.

