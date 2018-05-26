Person of interest sought after fatal Sandy Springs fire

Police say they're looking for a person of interest after a fire in Sandy Springs that killed a person Saturday.

The fire occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Hammond Drive.

When the fire department went inside the home, they found the victim, according to a spokesperson with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

The police spokesperson says authorities are looking for 43-year-old Patrick Nolan, who may be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PYZ1420.

If you know where Nolan may be, you're asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-456-9343.

