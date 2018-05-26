Victim's boyfriend sought after fatal Sandy Springs fire

A bus fire forced the closure of several southbound lanes on I-85 in Fulton County early Monday morning but all lanes are back open.More >
Atlanta watershed employees are still trying to figure out why one of the city's reservoirs is leaking.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Officers were responding to a shots fired call in the early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Luther Drive, according to the GBI.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Residents at the Southland Community in Stone Mountain recently voted to remove their homeowners association's current board members, saying what they're doing is illegal and that they have the documentation to prove it.More >
Authorities say Jamie Henry was found unresponsive at 8:26 p.m. during a routine cell check on Saturday.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
