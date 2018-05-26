Victim's boyfriend sought after fatal Sandy Springs fire

Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.

When firefighters arrived at the home at about 11:30 a.m., they found a woman dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the victim as 39-year-old Amber Hollman.

A spokesman for the Sandy Springs Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Patrick Joseph Nolan, 43. The charges are murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and first-degree arson. Police believe Nolan could be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PYZ1420.

Police believe Nolan is armed and dangerous. He possibly has his dog with him, a 160-pound Presa Canario.

If you know where Nolan may be, you're asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-456-9343.

