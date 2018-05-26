Man who shot girlfriend, burned house to hide crime, spotted in Louisiana

Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Rapper T-Pain's mom wants to make sure families in need get the help they deserve.More >
Rapper T-Pain's mom wants to make sure families in need get the help they deserve.More >
Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting in a subdivision in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.More >
Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting in a subdivision in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.More >
An Atlanta woman accused of killing her two children by placing them in an oven is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.More >
An Atlanta woman accused of killing her two children by placing them in an oven is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.More >
A bus fire forced the closure of several southbound lanes on I-85 in Fulton County early Monday morning but all lanes are back open.More >
A bus fire forced the closure of several southbound lanes on I-85 in Fulton County early Monday morning but all lanes are back open.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting in a subdivision in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.More >
Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting in a subdivision in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >