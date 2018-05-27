Online DNA test helps father and son

Jarred Johnson grew up never knowing his father, but after 25 years this young man is finally meeting his father.

With the help of an online DNA testing site, Johnson was able to find his biological father, Kenny Tucker.

If the name sounds familiar it's because Tucker is the 2013-14 Rockdale County teacher of the year.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.