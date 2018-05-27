Another inmate found dead in Rockdale Jail

The Rockdale Sheriff's Office is looking into the death of inmate found in her cell at the county jail.

Authorities say Jamie Henry was found unresponsive at 8:26 p.m. during a routine cell check on Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

The GBI will be conducting an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.