Man shot multiple times by police, GBI investigating

The GBI is investigating use of force in an overnight officer-involved shooting

Officers were responding to a shots fired call in the early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Luther Drive, according to the GBI.

On the first visit, officers made contact with an individual who appeared to be inebriated, officer left the location before being called back several times for various issues.

During the last visit, officers came into contact with Devin Harris.

At some point Harris and officers exchanged gunfire, resulting in the man being shot multiple times.

The 38-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

