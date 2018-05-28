Atlanta reservoirs continues to leak threatening water supplies

Atlanta watershed employees are still trying to figure out why one of the city's reservoirs is leaking.More >
Officers were responding to a shots fired call in the early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Luther Drive, according to the GBI.More >
Police say they're looking for a person of interest after a fire in Sandy Springs that killed a person Saturday.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
It's no surprise the wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Tex McIver but Dani Jo Carter's attorney tells CBS46 Carter is shocked that she was dragged into the legal battle.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued the declaration for all 67 counties in his state. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant authorized the use of the National Guard, his office said in a statement.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
Authorities say Jamie Henry was found unresponsive at 8:26 p.m. during a routine cell check on Saturday.More >
