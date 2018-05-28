Homeowners say HOA board members refuse to give up seats even after election results

Residents at the Southland Community in Stone Mountain recently voted to remove their homeowners association's current board members, saying what they're doing is illegal and that they have the documentation to prove it.More >
For months, the DeKalb County School System has been looking into what it would take to equip all of its school buses with seat belts.More >
Countless people visit the Citgo gas station off the Columbia Drive exit of I-20 in DeKalb County. But, many may not know, it's a hotbed of violent crime.More >
On a warm day in DeKalb County, crews worked tirelessly to clean up an illegal dump site off George Luther drive.More >
Using Federal funds and six years of planning, a 1.7 mile in length streetscape project has started.More >
Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued the declaration for all 67 counties in his state. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant authorized the use of the National Guard, his office said in a statement.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
Authorities say Jamie Henry was found unresponsive at 8:26 p.m. during a routine cell check on Saturday.More >
