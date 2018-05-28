Bus fire blocks lanes on I-85 in Fulton County

A bus fire forced the closure of several southbound lanes on I-85 in Fulton County early Monday morning but all lanes are back open.

The roadway was closed for about an hour near the intersection of Flat Shoals Road.

No injuries have been reported and the driver was the only person aboard.

The highway fully reopened around 8 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

