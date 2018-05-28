Man's body pulled from Lake Lanier after he didn't resurface

Authorities in Hall County say the body of a man was pulled from Lake Lanier.

The Gainesville Times reports that Hall County Fire Services responded to call around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. They were told the man had jumped from the second story of a dock and had not resurfaced.

It took the department's marine rescue team about an hour to find the man's body in water that's 19 feet deep.

The sheriff's office planned to investigate the man's death.

