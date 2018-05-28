National Burger Day: Deals across Georgia

Monday is Memorial Day which means many families will be lighting up the grill, and this year the holiday falls on #NationalBurgerDay.

Whether you chose to grill or buy a burger, National Burger Day is filled with deals from restaurants all across Georgia. Below are a few places you can grab a burger or meal for a discounted price.

BurgerFi: Take the chain's personality test to get a coupon for free fries with the purchase of a burger.

Burger King: King's Meal Deal for $3.79 or Mix and Match Deal 2 for $6.

Chili's: Get the new Chili's Chili Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger or Oldtimer with Cheese for $6.99 Monday when you mention the National Burger Day deal. The chain's new Boss Burger with five meats is now available nationwide.

Krystal: The chain has $2, $3, and $4 meal deals

Sonic: Enjoy a Carhop Classic for $2.99

Steak 'n Shake: 2 for $3 Mix 'n Max deals

Wendy's: Get half-off a Baconator with the chain’s mobile app with an offer good one-time per customer. Also, there are $4 meal-deal combos available for all customers and Frosty treats are 50 cents for a limited time.

Here is a list of other spots in Georgia where you could find a tasty burger of your choice:

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.