Gwinnett County recognizes servicemen who died in the line of duty

On Monday, Gwinnett County held a special Memorial Day service in honor of the brave men and women who’ve died in the line of duty.

Officials recognized Gwinnett County residents who gave all for their country, including 22-year-old Army Specialist Etienne Murphy of Snellville. Murphy died last May following a rollover crash while deployed in Syria.

Murphy’s family is understandably still grieving his loss. The family was not able to make the ceremony.

Last year, soon after the tragedy, Murphy’s brother told reporter Ashley Thompson that he was proud of him.

“For him to do what he did is the most honorable thing you could do,” said Calvin Murphy.

Although Murphy’s family could not be at the service, there were many who paid tribute to the fallen hero, including Navy Captain Baron v. Reinhold.

“His obituary states he was a loving husband and son and amazing father to his two boys and a friend to many,” he said.

Murphy’s name is now engraved in the county’s memorial marker in front of the courthouse with others who gave all for our country.

