Delta Airlines employees will have a new look, starting Tuesday.

More than sixty- thousand employees are witching to new clothing with a variety of purples, reds, grays, and pinks. The pilots, on the other hand, will still be wearing their black suits.

To complete the look, Delta partnered closely with SPANX® to be the preferred provider of ladies’ skin-toned hosiery as well as men’s compressions socks and undershirts.

