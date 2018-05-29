Two security guards recovering after shooting at Atlanta strip club

Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.

The double shooting happened at the Blue Flame Lounge on the 1000 block of Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, five people inside the club were touching dancers inappropriately and allegedly taking their money. The group was escorted from the club and when they were driving away, they fired several shots.

One security guard was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects drove off in a red Jeep.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

