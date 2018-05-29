Two dead, juvenile injured after triple shooting in South Fulton

Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting at a home in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.More >
Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting at a home in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
An Atlanta woman accused of killing her two children by placing them in an oven is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.More >
An Atlanta woman accused of killing her two children by placing them in an oven is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.More >
A bus fire forced the closure of several southbound lanes on I-85 in Fulton County early Monday morning but all lanes are back open.More >
A bus fire forced the closure of several southbound lanes on I-85 in Fulton County early Monday morning but all lanes are back open.More >
Atlanta watershed employees are still trying to figure out why one of the city's reservoirs is leaking.More >
Atlanta watershed employees are still trying to figure out why one of the city's reservoirs is leaking.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Jarred Johnson grew up never knowing his father, but after 25 years this young man is finally meeting his father.More >
Jarred Johnson grew up never knowing his father, but after 25 years this young man is finally meeting his father.More >
More than sixty- thousand employees are witching to new clothing with a variety of purples, reds, grays, and pinks.More >
More than sixty- thousand employees are witching to new clothing with a variety of purples, reds, grays, and pinks.More >
Atlanta watershed employees are still trying to figure out why one of the city's reservoirs is leaking.More >
Atlanta watershed employees are still trying to figure out why one of the city's reservoirs is leaking.More >
Authorities in Hall County have identified the teen whose body was pulled from Lake Lanier Sunday night.More >
Authorities in Hall County have identified the teen whose body was pulled from Lake Lanier Sunday night.More >