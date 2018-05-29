Two dead, juvenile injured after triple shooting in South Fulton

Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting at a home in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the 2900 block of Three Lakes Drive near the intersection of Jerome Road.

According to police, a 15 year-old boy was taken an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. The other two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what led up to the shootings.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact South Fulton Police.

I’m seeing several evidence markers at the scene where 2 people were killed, one wounded in an overnight shooting. City of South Fulton police investigating. Join us now on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ltbidrWDbQ — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) May 29, 2018

