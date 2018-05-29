Case moves toward trial for mother accused in oven deaths of children

An Atlanta woman accused of murder after two of her children were found dead in an oven appeared in court on Wednesday.

Investigators say 24 year-old Lamora Williams put her sons, ages one and two, into an oven in October of 2017. The toddlers, 1-year-old Jakarter Penn and 2-year-old Keyounte Penn, had burns on their bodies when police found them at the Oakland City West End Apartments in Atlanta.

Williams also Facetimed the children's father to show him what she had done, family members said.

During the status hearing Wednesday, Williams' attorney Kenya Herring told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Tom Campbell she plans to file some motions sometime before the trial which is scheduled to begin January 7, 2019.

“We would like the actual stove to be brought in as evidence," said Herring. "I believe they’re going to want the same thing, so they will probably be a confluence of interest with that.”

Williams' family said she struggled most of her life with mental issues and may have been dealing with postpartum at the time of the incident.

“She had issues and the fact that the state failed her, that’s a problem,” said Tabitha Hollingworth shortly after the crime occurred.

Family members said they were not surprised at the news of the boys' deaths. She routinely left her children home alone and had even attempted to cut her wrists, they said.

“Mora wasn’t right," said Williams' mother Brenda Williams. "(When) the kid's father left her, I told him something tragic is going to happen. She’s going to do something to those kids and she’s going to do something to herself."

A three year-old child was later found unharmed.

