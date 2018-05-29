Woman critically injured in overnight fire

A woman is currently hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at a home in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at the home on the 900 block of Summer Place in Norcross.

The woman was found unconscious by search crews and was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition. Two other people were inside the home at the time of the fire and they were able to make it out unharmed.

No word on what caused the fire.

Tommy Rutledge, Gwinnett Fire PIO, describes the scene of a fire where a woman was critically injured and two others made it out unharmed https://t.co/WUUBPpvQJB pic.twitter.com/LylZa2XteJ — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 29, 2018

