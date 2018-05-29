Man suspected in multiple rape cases in custody after months on the run

A man suspected in multiple rape cases in Clayton and Fulton counties is in custody after he was arrested on Memorial Day.

Jamario Pollard is suspected of raping and robbing a woman at the Arrowhead Shopping Center on Tara Boulevard last year. Police say he pulled the victim into the woods behind the shopping center and forced her to undress. He allegedly raped her on the ground before taking $300 from the woman's purse.

Police say Pollard is also a suspect in two other rapes in Fulton County.

A warrant was obtained and Pollard was taken into custody on Monday.

He's currently in the Clayton County Jail.

