Couple found dead on boat at Lake Lanier

Deputies say the lifeless bodies of 40-year-old Julie Wright and 39-year-old Andrew Maronge were found on a boat at Lake Lanier.

The discovery was made at 8 p.m. on Monday after deputies were requested to do a welfare check on the couple.

The 24-foot Bayliner cabin cruiser was found anchored off of the Three Sisters Island. Deputies say the couple was located in the front cabin.

It is believed the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

