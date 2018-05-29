Lawrenceville residents concerned over development

Zoning signs alert neighbors development could be coming to a pasture on Webb Gin House Road, but there are also signs of opposition.

"My concern is that they are bringing all the extra traffic out here," said Bruce Bennett. "We have a lot of traffic problems. So I think just the ingress and egress out of the neighborhoods."

A developer wants to build a senior retirement community with 422 units. It would be for people age 55 and older.

The developer says age group doesn't drive as much and won't impact traffic.

Neighbors disagree.

"The complex is going to be for 55 and older. Fifty=five and older drive," said Kim Gore. "They drive probably up into their 70s and 80s."

Another major sticking point for people living near the area, is the development would also have commercial retail space.

The developer has scaled the amount down to 24,000-square-feet instead of 48,000.

Neighbors tell CBS46 they have plenty retail less than a mile away and more isn't needed in their area.

"The retail space up front is actually going to bring more people into the area, or you know, cause more traffic at Bennett and for the surrounding neighborhoods."

People voiced their opinions at the last Board of Commissioners meeting. They even has one member come out and meet with residents.

It's set to be voted on at the June 5 meeting next month.