Hamilton fans fall victim to ticket scams

A Craigslist ad that was supposed to be selling Hamilton tickets turned out to be a scam.

The ad said “4 seats for tonight’s show available, won't be able to make it down there in time after work.”

I called the number and a man told me he would send the tickets to my Stubhub account once I paid him through a Zelle.

I was a little hesitant but, once I found Zelle located in my Wells-Fargo app, I thought I would be protected if he turned out to be a crook.

CBS46's Consumer Reporter, Harry Samler, explained that I was wrong.

I asked about the banks’ responses to people, like myself, who have been scammed like this. Do people get their money back?

“They don't,” Harry says. “I mean once again you transferred the money, its gone. They're [the banks] are just the middle man.”

However, the banks are not protecting you from fraud through Zelle.

Samler explains, “all they have to do is open up a Zelle account and make the request for money and then you send it and its gone and then they close the account once you send the money.”

Twenty-one banks are now using Zelle, which launched last year.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the company says "…we do not offer the purchase protection programs, like purchase insurance associated with other digital payment technologies or credit cards."

If you look at their terms of use, and go down to the disclaimer of warrantees, it says “YOUR USE OF THIS SITE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.”

CBS46 called the person who scammed me but did not get an answer.

I have filed a police report but the criminal more than likely will get away with this one.

