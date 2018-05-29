Mother of rapper T-Pain uses celebrity status to help those in need

Rapper T-Pain's mom wants to make sure families in need get the help they deserve.

Aliyah "Mama Pain" Najm is a powerful mom with heart as big as her famous son. She says there are more rewarding aspects of being the mother of a celebrity.

"We never imagined that he would come out of Tallahassee and be the person that he is today," she says.

The Florida born rapper started working on becoming a superstar at the age of 15. In 2005, T-Pain took the world by storm. His career was on fire and propelled Mama Pain to celebrity mom status.

However, Mama Pain says she does not let the title affect her.

"His career doesn't make me. It pays for some of the stuff that I want and I need but he has the hard job of being T-Pain. I have the easy job of being his mom," said Mama Pain.

Shortly after the entire family moved to Atlanta, Mama Pain realized why being the mother of a celebrity could benefit not just herself, but one of her other children.

"So, my son came to move with me and he got sick and I started being his caregiver," she explains. "Just imagine if my son had to go to dialysis 3 times a week and I had a full-time job and had to take care of grandkids and things of that nature," said Mama Pain.

The mother of five and grandmother of 19 kids decided there was more giving to be done. She started the nonprofit Caregivers 911. It provides caregivers with much needed help.

"Being a caregiver, you get caught up in taking care of the person that's sick and you neglect yourself," said Mama Pain.

"In order for me to do it somebody had to have money so I always based it on that," said Mama Pain. "God knew that our family was going to get to this point to where we were going to need support and, of course, with him having the talent that he has he became who he was and he takes care if his family he really does."

