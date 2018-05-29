Restaurant Report Card: Gwinnett Co. Subway scores 52; Clay's Sports Cafe wins Golden Spatula

If you’re anything like me, you crave your chicken wings.

You’ve got to have them, and so we went searching for some of the best wings in the city, and we found the perfect spot: Clay’s Sports Café on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Clay’s has been in business more than 25 years, and they have some of the best hot wings in the city. They make the sauce fresh every day for those wings, and they’re absolutely delicious.

They have all sorts of things on the menu as well, and there’s a huge following.

Here’s the week’s best and worst scores.

It may be difficult to eat fresh at one popular sandwich shop in Gwinnett County this week.

The Subway on Buford Highway in Doraville failed with 52 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report said an employee handled money and then proceeded to make a sandwich. Plus, there was a black substance on the soda nozzles and there was shredded cheese and meatballs at an unsafe temperature.

“Are you the only one working?” we asked.

“Right now, yes,” said employee Tyquasha Hicks.

“Okay, so there’s no management here?” we asked.

“Not right now,” Hicks said.

And soon after we started asking questions, Hicks got the manager on the phone.

“Is there any reason there’s no manager on site after scoring a 52 and a “U”?” as asked.

“I mean, we just had that happen yesterday, so we’ll be coming in today,” the manager said.

To make matters worse for the Subway, there was a water leak under the soda machine and the wrong health inspection score was posted.

“You have a misleading score posted,” we said. “Shouldn’t a manager be up here to get this right and post the current score and make the corrections.”

“Yes, I do agree with you,” the manager said. “Yes.”

Eventually, Subway did post their current score, but it was too little, too late for one customer.

“I don’t think I’m going to eat here today,” they said. “Thank you.”

Now to some good scores:

In DeKalb County, Souper Jenny on West Court Square in Decatur received 93 points and an A. In Clayton County, Wendy’s on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro picked up a 97, and in Cobb County, J. Christopher’s on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta scored a 99.

Back at Clay’s Sports Café, they picked up a perfect 100 and an A on their health inspection score, and for that, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

You have the Philly Cheesesteak and fries, they also have the buffalo chicken pizza, which I hear is really good, but you’ve got to come here and try the wings. That’s what they’re known for.

They have the lemon pepper wings, traditional wings with medium sauce, and we’ll see you guys next week.

Boy, that’s good!

