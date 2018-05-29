Georgia correctional facilities crack down on contraband

The Georgia Department of Corrections says 9,829 contraband items were collected during the first quarter of the year.

"It is shocking to know that almost 10,000 items of contraband made its way inside the walls of our facilities; however, I am extremely confident and proud of our officers and staff who work countless hours to find and remove these items," said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier.

Seized items include:

1,617 cell phones

623 cell phone chargers

110 cell phone accessories

3,688 handmade weapons

4,758.22 grams of marijuana (401 bags/balloons)

47,013.35 grams of tobacco (1,307 bags/balloons)

1,038.07 grams of methamphetamine (227 bags/balloons)

13.00 grams of cocaine (2 bags/balloons)

1,795 pills

5,558.50 ounces of alcohol (40 bottles)

19 syringes

Items found during shakedowns:

1,13 handmade weapons

377 cell phones

305 cell phone chargers

2,245.17 grams of tobacco (73 instances)

793.66 grams of marijuana (58 instances)

178.30 grams of methamphetamine (10 instances)

27.97 gallons of homemade alcohol (23 instances)

973 unidentified pills

12 syringes

9 SIM/SD card

