Elite Techs still operating without a license

One month after CBS46 first exposed an electronics repair company operating without a business license, we found out they're still operating illegally.More >
More than 1,400 people filled Marietta National Cemetery on Saturday morning to pay their respects to those who served.More >
Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >
Six Flags over Georgia's much-anticipated new roller coaster opens to the public on Saturday after nine months of construction.More >
An Austell woman was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a tractor trailer in Cobb County.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two men are dead and a juvenile has been injured following a triple shooting in a subdivision in the city of South Fulton Tuesday morning.More >
Jarred Johnson grew up never knowing his father, but after 25 years this young man is finally meeting his father.More >
What a difference a week can make. Oil prices surged to their highest level in over three years last week, and strategists were marveling that prices had shot up so quickly.More >
An Atlanta woman accused of killing her two children by placing them in an oven is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.More >
