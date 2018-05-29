Security guard shoots man who refuses to leave store

A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to police, the man refused to leave the store when asked to do so by the security guard and management. The man became combative inside the store and punched the security guard in the face.

The guard shot the man who then ran out of the store, got into a vehicle and drove to 215 Adair Avenue.

