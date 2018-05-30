Flood warnings, watches in effect with more rain on the way

Flood warnings and watches are in effect for several counties and it could get worse as more rain is in the forecast on Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Habersham and Towns counties in northeastern Georgia until 6 a.m. A Flood Warning is also in effect for Walton County through the evening.

Several other counties are under a Flood Watch. Those counties include: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Hall, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Union, White and Whitfield.

The watch is in effect through the evening on Wednesday.

Strong storms are moving into metro Atlanta and they'll definitely impact your morning commute! @ValdezCBS46 has a look at what's on the way #gawx #weather MORE: https://t.co/Hz8Mxvl9aX pic.twitter.com/pChl7GURi2 — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 30, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, Abundant moisture will remain across the area today with periods of showers and thunderstorms over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches can be expected with locally higher amounts.

Some of these amounts could fall in a short period of time. Creek and river levels are already above average and will not take much additional rainfall to cause levels to rise above bankfull.

Several creeks and rivers could rise out of their banks, closing roads and impacting homes, businesses and farms. High water may not recede until well after the rain has ended.

Check the CBS46 Radar



Click here for north Georgia's radar

Future forecast

Otherwise, for the rest of Wednesday, the remnants of Alberto will dump more rain across Alabama and Georgia through Wednesday and afternoon thunderstorms return through the end of the week.

Expect partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with afternoon thunderstorms both days. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s by Friday.

7-Day Forecast

(MORE: 7 Day Forecast for Atlanta)

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.