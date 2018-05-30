Conyers police sergeant arrested for child molestation

A sergeant with the Conyers Police Department has been arrested for allegedly molesting the young daughter of her ex-wife.

Melissa Ann Staton, a sergeant with the department, was arrested on May 17 after police received a call in reference to the incident in late April.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call from Staton's ex-wife on April 24, claiming her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Staton. After an investigation, Staton was arrested on May 17.

A police report says Staton allegedly molested the girl on various occasions at her home in Covington between June and August of 2017.

Staton is facing a felony charge of child molestation and a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. She's been placed on administrative leave with pay as the department conducts an internal investigation.

