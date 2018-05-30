UPDATE: Better Call Harry comes to rescue of woman living withou - CBS46 News

UPDATE: Better Call Harry comes to rescue of woman living without A/C in sweltering heat

By WGCL Digital Team
KENNESAW, GA (CBS46) -

An 80-year-old Kennesaw woman is loving her new air conditioning system. Her daughter reached out to Better Call Harry, telling him the A/C unit in her mother’s senior residence had not worked properly since last summer.

For weeks Harry has been fighting to get the women a new unit, as temperatures inside the apartment shot up into the mid-80s.

Now the apartment—and Harry—have cooled down.

