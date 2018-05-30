Police search for killer of high school honor graduate

Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
The DeKalb County Police Dept. has made an arrest in the murder of Trevon Richardson.More >
The DeKalb County Police Dept. has made an arrest in the murder of Trevon Richardson.More >
Police have two people in custody and are searching for two others after a Lyft driver was robbed and carjacked early Thursday morning.More >
Police have two people in custody and are searching for two others after a Lyft driver was robbed and carjacked early Thursday morning.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >