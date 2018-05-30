Police search for killer of high school honor graduate

Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Drive. Police say Joshua Torrance was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition, but he died of his injuries shortly after.

The teen recently graduated from Best Academy and had earned the HOPE scholarship. His family says he had plans to attend Albany State with goals of becoming an architect or engineer.

"I told him, 'Josh, everyone is not going to be happy with your success.' Just keep that in mind," said Torrance's uncle Brian Keith Williams. "Walk away if somebody comes with some mess. For them to come with a so-called argument to try to initiate something to take a young man's life who's trying better himself, it's not right."

APD officers continue to investigate the incident. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police are looking for a man caught on camera running from the scene. They don't list him as a suspect, they just want to talk with him to see if he has any information about what happened.

Pictures and video of that man are listed below.

Police searching for this suspect in the fatal shooting of a recent high school graduate on MLK Jr. Drive in SW Atlanta on Wednesday @SchrammCBS46 has LIVE reports on @CBS46 News https://t.co/PmmpykMV10 pic.twitter.com/l8smxXlF2d — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 31, 2018

