Teen shot in back on MLK Jr. Drive dies, APD investigating

Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Drive. Police say Joshua Torrance was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition, but he died of his injuries shortly after.

The teen recently graduated from Best Academy.

APD officers continue to investigate the incident. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

