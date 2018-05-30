Teen shot in back on MLK Jr. Drive dies, APD investigating

Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.
Officers were responding to a shots fired call in the early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Luther Drive, according to the GBI.
An autopsy has unveiled injuries sustained by Rockdale County Jail inmate Shali Tilson who was found dead in his cell March 12.
