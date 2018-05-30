Help is on the way to repair bad roads in Gwinnett Co.

A common complain for drivers in Metro Atlanta is bad road, but for motorists in Gwinnett County, there may be some good news on the way.

More than 500 streets are on a list to get resurfaced.

The county uses a grading scale, any road scoring 55 or lower out of 100 get repaved.

Linda Giarnese knows the biggest problems on the roads in her Norcross neighborhood.

"The potholes," said Giarnese. "As you drive, you go through a hole, a pretty big one."

Things like potholes and cracked roads are what county crews look at when inspecting roads.

Every two years all 9,000 roads are reviewed and scored. It the score is lower than 55, it's slated for repaving.

About two miles of Peachtree Corners Circl is getting repaved.

A mile of Spalding Drive is also on the list.

"Well certainly because that road is a heavily traveled road. They had potholes in it and not very good at all."

Two of the worst on the list are Amberden Hall and Rocky Hill Drive.

"Well I would say they are the professionals and yes I would trust their system," said Dot Ransom.

The total cost of the resurfacing project is nearly $22 million. The county says money spent resurfacing the road cuts down on the money spent patching or completely rebuilding a road.

Neighbors tell me they are glad to know this work is being done.

"It improves everything, the property and just the looks of the area," said Giarnese.

However, they do wish a few more streets could be added for their own benefit.

