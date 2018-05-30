Mosquito season: How should you prepare for it

The DeKalb County Board of Health is coming for mosquitoes.

If you see standing water, whether it's in your yard, a sandbox, flower pots or gutters, dump it out!

Crews showed CBS46 some of the methods they'll be using over the summer to control the mosquito population, and hopefully prevent some of us from getting sick.

"West Nile Virus is endemic, it's here and it's here to stay. We will see it every year," said Juanette Willis, who is passionate about the pesky little insects. "My favorite mosquito species is Urtenias Aferini."

As the Arbovirus Coordinator for the DeKalb County Board of Help, she tracks them and the viruses they carry, including the big concern in our arena, West Nile.

"Unfortunately my crystal ball is saying we may have a lot of human cases this year and that's based on we had a lot of virus last year in the mosquitoes."

There were 155 positive mosquito collections and six cases in people in DeKalb County last year.

Willis warns, get rid of any standing water on your property.

"If I could keep the rain coming every three days for the rest of the summer we'd be good because it flushes out those small containers and flushes out the mosquitoes."

They'll be out in full force collecting the mosquitoes and testing them.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.