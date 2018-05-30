Mosquito season: How should you prepare for it

Crews showed CBS46 some of the methods they'll be using over the summer to control the mosquito population, and hopefully prevent some of us from getting sick.More >
Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.
An Atlanta woman accused of murder after two of her children were found dead in an oven appeared in court on Wednesday.
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.
Rapper T-Pain's mom wants to make sure families in need get the help they deserve.
Crews showed CBS46 some of the methods they'll be using over the summer to control the mosquito population, and hopefully prevent some of us from getting sick.
Residents at the Southland Community in Stone Mountain recently voted to remove their homeowners association's current board members, saying what they're doing is illegal and that they have the documentation to prove it.
For months, the DeKalb County School System has been looking into what it would take to equip all of its school buses with seat belts.
Countless people visit the Citgo gas station off the Columbia Drive exit of I-20 in DeKalb County. But, many may not know, it's a hotbed of violent crime.
On a warm day in DeKalb County, crews worked tirelessly to clean up an illegal dump site off George Luther drive.
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.
A sergeant with the Conyers Police Department has been arrested for allegedly molesting the young daughter of her ex-wife.
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.
