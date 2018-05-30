Delta says 'unruly' customer caused flight delay

Crews showed CBS46 some of the methods they'll be using over the summer to control the mosquito population, and hopefully prevent some of us from getting sick.More >
Crews showed CBS46 some of the methods they'll be using over the summer to control the mosquito population, and hopefully prevent some of us from getting sick.More >
Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.More >
Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.More >
An Atlanta woman accused of murder after two of her children were found dead in an oven appeared in court on Wednesday..More >
An Atlanta woman accused of murder after two of her children were found dead in an oven appeared in court on Wednesday..More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Rapper T-Pain's mom wants to make sure families in need get the help they deserve.More >
Rapper T-Pain's mom wants to make sure families in need get the help they deserve.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
A sergeant with the Conyers Police Department has been arrested for allegedly molesting the young daughter of her ex-wife.More >
A sergeant with the Conyers Police Department has been arrested for allegedly molesting the young daughter of her ex-wife.More >
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >