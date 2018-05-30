Delta says 'unruly' customer caused flight delay

Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black says flight 1156 landed "without incident" and that there were 172 passengers and six crew members onboard the Boeing 737-900.

Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says the plane landed about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and the passenger was removed. Higgins said she did not know the nature of the disturbance.

FBI spokeswoman Andrea Anderson in Oklahoma City confirmed the agency was investigating but referred other questions to the U.S. Attorney's office.

