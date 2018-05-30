Heavy rain floods city of Helen

Many visitors in the city of Helen were not expecting the heavy rains or flooding that took place Wednesday.

Water levels closed roads in the following flash flood watches for the area.

Helen Police Chief Brian Stephens said the Chattahoochee River levels have started to go down, and they are hoping it stays that way, though more rain is expected.

"We weren't expecting any of this water we wanted to do like rafting or tubing or water park, but looks like we can't do anything," said Daniela Sequera.

His advice to those living and visiting in the city, is not to drive through flooded roads if heavy rain starts and he recommends staying out of the water. Even those who live and work here are shocked.

"On the sidewalk over here it eroded part of our sidewalk. The trees have been uprooted," said Jr. Hurst.

Many of the flooded roads were re-opened this afternoon.

