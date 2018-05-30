Cast to reunite in Covington for 30th anniversary of 'In the Heat of the Night'

Georgia-produced TV series In the Heat of the Night debuted 30 years ago this year, and members of the cast are set to reunite this August to celebrate the milestone.

The series debuted in March 1988, and was originally produced in Hammond, Louisiana. But, after its first season, producers moved the show to Covington, Georgia – just outside Atlanta – where it would remain for the rest of its eight-season run.

Alan Autry (Bubba), Anne-Marie Johnson (Althea) and Denise Nicholas (Harriett) are set to reunite in Covington to celebrate the show and its anniversary with fans.

The celebration will include a discussion with the cast on the show and a Q&A with fans, hosted by CBS46's Rodney Harris. The reunion show – called Sparta Revisted – will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. The show will be held at the Porter Performing Arts Center in Covington, Georgia.

Click here to purchase tickets to the event.

Tickets for the discussion and Q&A will also include a screening of Autry’s latest film, Victory by Submission, which will be screened the Friday before at 8 p.m.

You can also purchase separate tickets for a meet-and-greet with the cast, which will occur prior to the reunion show on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Schedule for reunion show

Friday, Aug. 3

8 PM: Screening of Alan Autry's latest film, Victory by Submission

Saturday, Aug. 4

10 AM - Noon : Meet-and-greet with cast

Meet-and-greet with cast 1-3 PM: Meet-and-greet with cast

Meet-and-greet with cast 7 PM: Reunion Show

Click here for more information

Welcome to Sparta

This isn’t the first time cast and fans have gotten together to celebrate the show, as many reunions occur in Covington with various cast members.

CBS46’s Harris documented a previous reunion in 2016, which included cast members Dee Shaw, Thom Gossom Jr., Maureen Dowdell, John Webb and Ron Culbreth, who played Sheriff Nathan McComb and has since died.

(WATCH: In the Heat of the Night reunion from 2016)

“I feel that I was truly blessed, and I still feel blessed every day of my life to have been a part of such a fantastic show, and people, and fans. It was just an incredible opportunity,” said Shaw in 2016, who starred as Sgt. Dee Shephard on the show. “Covington is such a wonderful little town. I fell in love with it back when we were filming, and I loved it so much, two years after we finished filming I built a house here! I called it the house that Carroll built…Every time we have something here, I just enjoy seeing all the fans. It’s so nice!”

(PHOTOS: In the Heat of the Night reunion from 2016)

Since In the Heat of the Night was filmed on-location in Covington, many of the buildings in the town are familiar to fans as the fictional Sparta, Mississippi, the town the show was based in.

Covington is also known for being the location for many other Georgia-based TV series and films, including The Vampire Diaries, The Dukes of Hazzard, Remember the Titans and The Walking Dead.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.