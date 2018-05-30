Massive sinkhole threatens homeowners in Lithonia

Last August, a small sinkhole formed in their front yard and now nine months later it's massive.More >
Last August, a small sinkhole formed in their front yard and now nine months later it's massive.More >
Crews showed CBS46 some of the methods they'll be using over the summer to control the mosquito population, and hopefully prevent some of us from getting sick.More >
Crews showed CBS46 some of the methods they'll be using over the summer to control the mosquito population, and hopefully prevent some of us from getting sick.More >
Residents at the Southland Community in Stone Mountain recently voted to remove their homeowners association's current board members, saying what they're doing is illegal and that they have the documentation to prove it.More >
Residents at the Southland Community in Stone Mountain recently voted to remove their homeowners association's current board members, saying what they're doing is illegal and that they have the documentation to prove it.More >
For months, the DeKalb County School System has been looking into what it would take to equip all of its school buses with seat belts.More >
For months, the DeKalb County School System has been looking into what it would take to equip all of its school buses with seat belts.More >
Countless people visit the Citgo gas station off the Columbia Drive exit of I-20 in DeKalb County. But, many may not know, it's a hotbed of violent crime.More >
Countless people visit the Citgo gas station off the Columbia Drive exit of I-20 in DeKalb County. But, many may not know, it's a hotbed of violent crime.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
A sergeant with the Conyers Police Department has been arrested for allegedly molesting the young daughter of her ex-wife.More >
A sergeant with the Conyers Police Department has been arrested for allegedly molesting the young daughter of her ex-wife.More >
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >