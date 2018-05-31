Two suspects in custody, 3 sought in carjacking of Lyft driver

Police have two people in custody and are searching for three others after a Lyft driver was carjacked early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the Lyft driver was dropping a woman off at her apartment on Glenwood Avenue and was waiting for her to get in safely when the suspects came up from behind and stole his vehicle.

They were later spotted by Atlanta Police officers on Moreland Avenue and a short chase ensued. Two of the suspects were arrested. Three other suspects fled the scene and are still being sought.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

APD Captain Andrew Senzer describes the scene after a Lyft driver was carjacked in SE Atlanta early Thursday morning. 2 suspects are in custody and 3 others are sought https://t.co/OxZ413yJEa pic.twitter.com/vGmDxg4y49 — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 31, 2018

