Two suspects in custody, 3 sought in carjacking of Lyft driver

Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
Police have two people in custody and are searching for three others after a Lyft driver was carjacked early Thursday morning.More >
Police have two people in custody and are searching for three others after a Lyft driver was carjacked early Thursday morning.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
A man that was shot by a security guard at a Family Dollar has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Officers were responding to a shots fired call in the early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Luther Drive, according to the GBI.More >
Officers were responding to a shots fired call in the early Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Luther Drive, according to the GBI.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning.More >
If you’re anything like me, you crave your chicken wings.More >
If you’re anything like me, you crave your chicken wings.More >
Last August, a small sinkhole formed in their front yard and now nine months later it's massive.More >
Last August, a small sinkhole formed in their front yard and now nine months later it's massive.More >