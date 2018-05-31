Mattie's Call issued for Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Police are searching for a Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Marie Proffitt Long, 74, was last seen leaving her home on Bluff Stone Terrace in Marietta at around 7 p.m. on May 30 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

She left her home in a red 2000 Toyota Sienna van with the Georgia license tag of PNL6421.

She's described as a white woman, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has red hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark pants, a flowered shirt and running shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-3911.

