Suspects caught on camera trying to break in ATM at Varsity restaurant

Police are searching for four men caught on surveillance camera trying to break into an ATM inside a Varsity restaurant location in Gwinnett County.More >
Police are searching for four men caught on surveillance camera trying to break into an ATM inside a Varsity restaurant location in Gwinnett County.More >
Zoning signs alert neighbors development could be coming to a pasture on Webb Gin House Road, but there are also signs of opposition.More >
Zoning signs alert neighbors development could be coming to a pasture on Webb Gin House Road, but there are also signs of opposition.More >
A woman who was hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at a home in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning has passed away at the hospital.More >
A woman who was hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at a home in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning has passed away at the hospital.More >
On Monday, Gwinnett County held a special Memorial Day service in honor of the brave men and women who’ve died in the line of duty.More >
On Monday, Gwinnett County held a special Memorial Day service in honor of the brave men and women who’ve died in the line of duty.More >
Connie Wright Gomez, 46, told deputies she left her Rottweiler, Rambo, in her car when she came to visit the jail as a court visitor.More >
Connie Wright Gomez, 46, told deputies she left her Rottweiler, Rambo, in her car when she came to visit the jail as a court visitor.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
Sears to close 72 stores, possibly more, after reporting $424 million first-quarter loss. USA Today reports that the company plans to reveal the list of store closures on Thursday.More >
Sears to close 72 stores, possibly more, after reporting $424 million first-quarter loss. USA Today reports that the company plans to reveal the list of store closures on Thursday.More >