Suspects caught on camera trying to break in ATM at Varsity restaurant

Police are searching for four men caught on surveillance camera trying to break into an ATM inside a Varsity restaurant location in Gwinnett County.

The burglary happened around 3 a.m. on May 23 at the restaurant on Dawson Boulevard near the Oakbrook Square Shopping Center.

Surveillance video shows a dark colored pickup pulling up the entrance of the restaurant. Four suspects are then seen breaking in and trying to open the ATM machine before taking off with nothing.

All four suspects were wearing masks.

If you have any information on the burglary, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5216.

