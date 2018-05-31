Arrest made in murder of DeKalb County teen

The DeKalb County Police Dept. has made an arrest in the murder of Trevon Richardson.

A warrant was obtained for 18-year-old Detavion McDay for the murder of Richardson. DeKalb Co. police officers arrested McDay just after midnight Thursday.

He is currently being held at the DeKalb County jail.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.